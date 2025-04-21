CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.03. 636,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,018,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CorMedix

CorMedix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $530.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 54.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.