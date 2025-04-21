Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s (HOMB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HOMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 400,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

