AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
AtkinsRéalis Stock Performance
Shares of AtkinsRéalis stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $50.10. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. AtkinsRéalis has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $58.35.
AtkinsRéalis Company Profile
