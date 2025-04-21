AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

AtkinsRéalis Stock Performance

Shares of AtkinsRéalis stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $50.10. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. AtkinsRéalis has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

AtkinsRéalis Company Profile

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

