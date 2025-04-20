Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – April 19th

Bank of America, Charles Schwab, and Ford Motor are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies involved in the ownership, management, or development of properties, such as residential buildings, commercial spaces, or industrial parks. These stocks provide investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical assets, often offering income through dividends and potential for capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. 47,052,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,127,145. The company has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.52. 19,270,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,776. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,148,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,653,631. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Featured Stories