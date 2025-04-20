Mariner LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mariner LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 974,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $157.66 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.60.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,512.89. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

