Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund news, Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 2,256 shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $65,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,277. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $36.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

