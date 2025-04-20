Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 289.0 days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
Shares of BLHEF opened at $227.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.98. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $227.98.
About Bâloise
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bâloise
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.