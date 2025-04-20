Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 289.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Shares of BLHEF opened at $227.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.98. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $227.98.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

