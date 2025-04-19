Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 134,682,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 35,780,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of £713,361.93, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.26.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.