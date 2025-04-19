Utility Stocks To Watch Today – April 18th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, and CRH are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, natural gas, and telecommunications. These industries are typically seen as stable investments because their services experience steady demand regardless of economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.17. 83,173,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,997,907. The stock has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.33.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $518.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,310,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $396.35 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 129,148,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,527,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,939. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.65.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 5,452,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

