Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

HON stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average of $216.02. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

