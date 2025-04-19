525 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $241.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.21. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.