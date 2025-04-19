Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 131,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 458,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 111,230 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 379,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 84,185 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.43 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

