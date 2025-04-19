Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,673,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW opened at $35.61 on Friday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.