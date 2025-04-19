Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Sysco by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 56,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,283,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,533,000 after acquiring an additional 213,838 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Sysco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

