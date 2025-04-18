Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Rises By 43.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.0 %

CHSCO stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $27.73.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

