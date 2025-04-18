Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Secom Stock Performance
SOMLY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Secom has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $10.75.
About Secom
