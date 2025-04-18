Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Secom Stock Performance

SOMLY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Secom has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

