NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,652 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

