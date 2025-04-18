iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,645,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 606% from the previous session’s volume of 374,818 shares.The stock last traded at $21.53 and had previously closed at $21.48.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDV. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $6,131,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,446,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

