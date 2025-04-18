JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Up 99.5% in March

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 862,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,615,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after buying an additional 2,805,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,124,000 after purchasing an additional 498,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,733,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

