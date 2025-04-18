JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Up 99.5% in March

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 862,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,615,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JEPQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
