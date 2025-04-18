Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $79.79 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.