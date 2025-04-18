Generation Capital Management LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Strategy by 1,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 10,398.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 222,109 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

Strategy Trading Up 1.8 %

MSTR opened at $317.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.33 and a 200-day moving average of $308.67. Strategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 32,998 shares worth $10,821,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.