Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,213 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of Paysafe worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paysafe by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Paysafe Stock Performance

NYSE:PSFE opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $873.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.