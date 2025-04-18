eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $66.26. Approximately 3,338,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,959,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $497,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,665.80. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. The trade was a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,310 shares of company stock worth $3,121,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.