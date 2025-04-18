Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 1,534,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,782,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 170.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 575,450 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

