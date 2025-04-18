Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 1,534,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,782,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 170.89 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
