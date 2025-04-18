Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 40,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 229,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Honeywell International by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 711,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,705,000 after purchasing an additional 282,329 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.08. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

