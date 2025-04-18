Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,756 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Aptiv by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

APTV opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

