2,812 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Acquired by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Norges Bank bought a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,613,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 726,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after purchasing an additional 360,236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TKO Group by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,922,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 156,446 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.60 per share, with a total value of $27,471,917.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,268,900.80. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $350,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,955.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,795,794 shares of company stock worth $286,450,289 and have sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKO. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

