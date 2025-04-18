Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,895,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $555,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $213,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,526.69. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,062. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

