Short Interest in Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Increases By 58.2%

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Royalty Management Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of RMCO opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of -0.24. Royalty Management has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

