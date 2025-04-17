NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

