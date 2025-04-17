Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA) Posts Earnings Results

Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Aura Renewable Acquisitions Price Performance
ARA stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.27. Aura Renewable Acquisitions has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.35 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £446,250.00 and a PE ratio of -5,381.11.
About Aura Renewable Acquisitions
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Renewable Acquisitions
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Goldman Sachs Just Revealed What’s Next for Markets
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Renewable Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Renewable Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.