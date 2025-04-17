Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA) Posts Earnings Results

Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Aura Renewable Acquisitions Price Performance

ARA stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.27. Aura Renewable Acquisitions has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.35 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £446,250.00 and a PE ratio of -5,381.11.

About Aura Renewable Acquisitions

Aura Renewable Acquisitions plc focuses on acquiring businesses in the renewable energy sector supply chain in battery, wind, solar, biomass, hydropower, carbon capture, waste management, smart grids and green hydrogen supply chain, and sub-sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

