Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 143,800 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 204.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Winnebago Industries worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WGO. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.06 million, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -544.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

