First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,348 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.38% of First Financial Northwest worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $22.81 on Thursday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.49 million, a PE ratio of 207.38 and a beta of 0.25.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

