Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Strategy by 979.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 10,398.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 222,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 32,998 shares worth $10,821,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Stock Up 0.3 %

MSTR stock opened at $311.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.64.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.09.

View Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.