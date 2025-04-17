Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

