Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,879 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.75.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

