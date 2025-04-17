Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes $648,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.9 %

APO opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

