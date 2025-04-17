Elliot Noss Sells 1,000 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $16,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,815.52. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, April 11th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $15,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Elliot Noss sold 300 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $4,506.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $7,720.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $16,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $3,396.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Elliot Noss sold 7,760 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $133,860.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $7,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $7,830.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $1,712.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $33,820.00.

Shares of TCX opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $174.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.81. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.48.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 307.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tucows by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tucows by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

