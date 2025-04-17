Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 9,309.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434,799 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises 1.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 4.90% of BWX Technologies worth $499,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,730,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,054,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after buying an additional 448,467 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 949.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after buying an additional 384,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 786.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 300,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.