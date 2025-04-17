Lodge Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 157,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,000. Textron makes up about 3.3% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Textron as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Textron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TXT opened at $64.98 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.