Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.50.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$170.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$84.44 and a 1-year high of C$175.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$146.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$128.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 76.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total value of C$933,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total transaction of C$787,455.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,905. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

