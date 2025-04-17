Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 4,246 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,876 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Glj Research boosted their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

