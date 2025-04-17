Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 12,900 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.87% of Sally Beauty worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $816.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

