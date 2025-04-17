Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,649 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

