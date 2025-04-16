Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.87, but opened at $60.90. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 1,108,460 shares traded.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,492,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366,972 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,723.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,520,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after buying an additional 1,437,570 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $78,711,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,248,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,834,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,222,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

