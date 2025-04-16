Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGT opened at $525.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.