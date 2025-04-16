Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 111,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brambles Stock Up 0.6 %

BXBLY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 47,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,632. Brambles has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $27.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3853 per share. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

