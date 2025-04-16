Best Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – April 15th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Pfizer, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Rocket Lab USA are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce physical goods, such as machinery, vehicles, electronics, and consumer products. These stocks are often sensitive to economic cycles, as demand for manufactured products tends to rise and fall with broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,875,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,804,907. The company has a market capitalization of $819.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,949,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,282,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $24.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $824.59. The stock had a trading volume of 677,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $870.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $973.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.05. 2,026,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,802,136. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,942,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,948,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ LIN traded up $6.43 on Tuesday, reaching $452.46. 1,048,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,506. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.57. The company has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,596,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,196,070. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $33.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Further Reading