Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Steel Partners worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

SPLP opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $646.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

