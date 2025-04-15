Teton Advisors Inc. Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arko worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Arko by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 187,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 94,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arko by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 21,733.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 56,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arko by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,710,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 971,158 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

